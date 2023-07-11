Despite court summon, PTI chairman, other leaders skip ATC hearing of terrorism cases

ATC directed PTI chairman and other leaders to ensure attendance at the next hearing.

Court urged on closing the cases at the earliest.

Court adjourned hearing of two cases filed in Ramna police station till July 13.

Advertisement

The Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad on Tuesday directed PTI chairman and other leaders to ensure attendance in the next hearing on terrorism cases, after former premier and other leaders skipped todays hearing despite courts’ summon notice.

The case was heard by ATC Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain.

Lawyer Sardar Masroof stated that they got to know about todays hearing from the media last night and urged to fix a future date for hearing.

Added that a later date for hearing must be fixed so that the summoned entities can appear in the court.

The court while expressing hurry to hear and close the case, adjourned the hearing of the two cases filed in Ramna police station till July 13.

While the hearing of case registered in Golra police station postponed till July 14, hearing of case registered in CTD police station postponed till July 20 and hearing of care registered in Sangjani police station was postponed till July 21.