Dhabeji pipeline supplying water to Karachi bursts

DHABEJI: The pipeline supplying water to Karachi has burst at the Dhabeji Pumping Station due to electricity breakdown by the K-Electric, Bol News reported.

The Water Corporation spokesperson said the 72-inch pipeline number five was affected because of the out of the blue power failure. Upon receiving information of the line’s getting affected, the Water Corporation authority reached at the site to examine the situation, the spokesperson said.

Chief Executive Officer Water Corporation Syed Salahuddin Ahmed directed that restoration of the affected pipeline should be completed on emergency basis. The chief engineer said repairing of the affected line would be completed in the next 24 hours. He said provision of water to the megalopolis was continued through alternative pipelines.