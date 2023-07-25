ECC approves fixation of maximum retail prices of 25 new drugs

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the fixation of maximum retail prices of 25 new drugs.

The approval was given at a meeting of the cabinet committee, presided by Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.

The forum allowed allocation of 50 percent local and 50 percent imported wheat to the recipients on the weighted average price of the stock.

The committee directed that all recipients would pay full price of wheat and incidental charges of PASSCO, as there would be no financial liability on the part of federal government for supply of wheat to the respective provinces and entities.

It also asked the provincial governments to pay the pending liabilities of 149 billion rupees of PASSCO before signing a Memorandum of Understanding for procurement of wheat for the current year.

The committee also approved Technical Supplementary Grants of over 47 billion rupees in favor of Ministry of Housing and Works for execution of development schemes under the SDGs Achievement Program in the four provinces.