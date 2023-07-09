Economy improving owing to govt’s prudent policies: Dar

LAHORE: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said economic situation of the country is improving due to prudent policies of the coalition government.

He was virtually talking to a representative delegation of Chambers of Commerce and Industries and business organizations of 25 districts of Punjab in Lahore on Sunday.

He said bringing traders and industrialists together at one platform is commendable.

Speaking on the occasion, Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said one window facility will be provided for issuance of NOCs for setting up new industries and starting new business.

Mohsin Naqvi announced the establishment of a special cell in the Industries Department to solve the problems of traders and industrialists.

