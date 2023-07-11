ECP contempt case: Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for PTI chief, Fawad, Asad Umar

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman, former information minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, and former planning minister Asad Umar in the case pertaining to contempt of the ECP, Bol News reported.

The court has adjourned hearing of the case till July 25. The hearing was held by the four-member commission under the chairmanship of ECP Sindh member Nisar Durrani.

Counsel Umaima Mansoor appeared on behalf of Asad Umar, while none appeared to represent the PTI chief and Fawad Chaudhry.

Asad Umar’s assistant lawyer requested to adjourn the hearing of the case. Anwar Mansoor is on leave for medical check-up, the Assistant Advocate said adding that Asad Umar was also engaged in medical check-up. She requested for exemption of her client from appearance.

ECP Member Ikramullah Khan objected that they could not adjourn the hearing every time, in this way.

The counsel said Asad Umar had appeared many times before the election commission.

Ikramullah said appearance was mandatory in the contempt case.