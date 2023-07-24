Advertisement
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered the IG Islamabad to arrest the Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf and produce him before it tomorrow (Tuesday).
The ECP directed the IG Islamabad to comply with the non-bailable warrant, adding that the PTI Chairman did not appear in the contempt election case.
The electoral watchdog said that warrants were issued for non-appearance.
