ECP orders IG Islamabad to arrest PTI chief, produce him tomorrow

ECP orders IG Islamabad to arrest PTI chief, produce him tomorrow

Articles
Advertisement
ECP orders IG Islamabad to arrest PTI chief, produce him tomorrow

ECP orders IG Islamabad to arrest PTI chief, produce him tomorrow

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered the IG Islamabad to arrest the Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf and produce him before it tomorrow (Tuesday).

The ECP directed the IG Islamabad to comply with the non-bailable warrant, adding that the PTI Chairman did not appear in the contempt election case.

The electoral watchdog said that warrants were issued for non-appearance.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story