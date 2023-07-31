ECP orders KP CM to remove several ministers, assistants and advisers at once

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered the caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to remove several ministers, assistants and advisers immediately.

According to reports, Secretary Election Commission Umar Hameed has written a letter to Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan and ordered the removal of several ministers, assistants and advisers of the province as they were found involved in politics.

The ECP asked the KP CM TO immediately de-notify them.

The letter said that some members of the caretaker cabinet were expressing their political affiliation on the media.

Shahid Khattak was also found involved in political activities, the ECP letter noted, adding Khattak has resigned following Electoral watchdog’s order.

It further observed that some ministers, advisors and special assistants were appointed on the basis of political affiliation and asked the caretaker CM to minimize his Cabinet.

The behavior of some ministers, advisers and special assistants is against the spirit of caretaker government, letter maintained.