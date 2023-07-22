ECP takes notice of KP caretaker minister’s public meeting address

ECP takes notice of KP caretaker minister’s public meeting address

Articles
Advertisement
ECP takes notice of KP caretaker minister’s public meeting address

ECP took notice of KP caretaker minister Shahid Khattak addressing a public gathering..

Advertisement

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the participation and speech of caretaker minister Shahid Khattak in a public meeting.

In a statement, the election commission sought a report from the Election Commissioner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the participation of the provincial minister in a public gathering.

A representative of the ECP said the purpose of the report is to assess the situation and decide if any legal action is necessary.

The spokesperson emphasized that it is essential for all incumbent governments to adhere to the law and provide complete cooperation to the commission in order to ensure fair, transparent, and unbiased elections.

The commission cannot grant permission to any incumbent government or minister to participate in any electoral campaign. In case of violation, legal action will be taken, the spokesperson said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story