ECP takes notice of KP caretaker minister’s public meeting address

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the participation and speech of caretaker minister Shahid Khattak in a public meeting.

In a statement, the election commission sought a report from the Election Commissioner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the participation of the provincial minister in a public gathering.

A representative of the ECP said the purpose of the report is to assess the situation and decide if any legal action is necessary.

The spokesperson emphasized that it is essential for all incumbent governments to adhere to the law and provide complete cooperation to the commission in order to ensure fair, transparent, and unbiased elections.

The commission cannot grant permission to any incumbent government or minister to participate in any electoral campaign. In case of violation, legal action will be taken, the spokesperson said.