Eight injured in Peshawar suicide blast

PESHAWAR: At least eight people were injured on Tuesday in a blast near a vehicle of the Frontier Corp (FC) paramilitary in Hayatabad Phase 6 area of Peshawar, Bol News reported.

Ambulances and fire vehicles reached the site of the incident and shifted the injured to hospital. Rescue officials confirmed that eight people were injured in the explosion near Shilman Park. Five ambulances and 2 fire engines participated in the rescue operation.

Rescue 1122 provided medical aid and transferred six injured to CMH and two injured to Hayat Medical Complex (HMC) Hospital. The condition of the injured is out of danger. The injured were identified as Hidayat, Zahid, Shiraz, Hussain, Wahab, Mutaqi, Ishaq and Saifullah.

SSP Operation Haroon Rashid said an FC vehicle was targeted in Hayatabad and six personnel were injured. He said the nature of the explosion is being ascertained and the investigation is ongoing. He said a search operation is being conducted. He said there was a vehicle full of ammunition and the explosion seems to be a suicide blast.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt Waqas Rafiq confirmed the explosion was a suicide blast, saying that the explosion took place near Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle.

Advertisement

He said the area has been cordoned off after the incident. He added the terrorists targeted officials of the security forces. He said a bomb disposal squad was collecting evidence from the scene. He said police are looking into the matter and collecting further details. He vowed to get to the bottom of this matter and expose the culprits involved in the incident.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the attack, saying that terrorists and planners of such incidents could not “escape the grip of law”. He prayed for the quick recovery of the injured. Former President Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the suicide attack.