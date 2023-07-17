Electricity peak hours extended by govt

Bad news for citizens as the government has extended electricity peak hours by two hours from 6:00-10:00 pm to 5:00-11:00pm, Bol News reported.

The extra charges of peak hours will apply during this time for electricity consumption, which means instead of Rs34 per unit of electricity, now it will be Rs50 per unit in peak time.

The electricity unit had already been made expensive by Rs 5 earlier this month.

On July 14, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had increased the price of electricity for Karachi by Rs 1.44 per unit.

This increase had been made in the context of the monthly fuel adjustment for May. The NEPRA had issued a notification to increase the price of electricity.

On July 14, the NEPRA had increased the basic electricity tariff by Rs4.96 per unit.

According to the announcement, with the increase in the basic electricity tariff, the basic tariff per unit would be Rs 29.78.

The statement had said that the basic electricity tariff had been fixed for the year 2023-24, before that the basic electricity tariff was Rs 24.82.