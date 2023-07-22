Evaluate performance of PML-N, PTI govts ahead of elections: PM

Lamented that Nawaz Sharif’s rule was ended through a conspiracy.

The Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has appealed to the public to carefully assess the dismal performance of the corruption-tainted government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in contrast to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which has been known for spearheading significant development projects.

He expressed readiness to accept the people’s mandate in the upcoming general elections and asserted that if PML-N, under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, gets another chance to serve the country, they will restore the true image of Pakistan.

During a ceremony where several crucial development projects were initiated, including the Lahore bypass and expansion of Lahore-Karachi Motorway, the PM emphasized Nawaz Sharif’s role as a nation-builder, ending load shedding, launching the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and expanding the road network to drive rapid progress.

The premier also criticized the PTI government, alleging false cases and corruption allegations against opposition leaders and projects.

He questioned the claims of recovering billions of dollars stashed abroad, stating that no such funds were received during PTI’s four-year rule.

PM Shehbaz also mentioned the difficulties with IMF agreements and acknowledged the support of China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

He highlighted the importance of uplifting the youth through various programs and expressed the commitment to continue providing laptops and resources if given the opportunity to serve again.

PM emphasized the need to overcome economic challenges and strive for self-sufficiency rather than relying on foreign loans.

Minister for Communications, Maulana Asad Mahmood, and Minister for Federal Education and Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, also spoke at the event, praising the PML-N government’s completion of public projects and efforts to bring Pakistan out of economic challenges and improve its global standing.