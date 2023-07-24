Fake news being spread on appointment of Caretaker PM: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Senator Sherry Rehman has said fake news was being spread on the appointment of the caretaker prime minister, adding that no name has been finalized yet.

Addressing a press conference alongside Faisal Karim Kundi, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader rejected reports that the names for the caretaker set-up have been decided.

She said that no name for caretaker prime minister has been presented to the party and no agreement has been reached. She further said that all media reports regarding the caretaker PM were false.

“Yesterday, someone was crowned caretaker prime minister through fake news. The media should pay attention to real news rather than speculation,” she said.

She said that neutrality is mandatory for the caretaker government and the PPP believes in conducting fair and transparent elections. The federal minister said that PPP is an ally of the ruling party.

She said that PPP has not changed its stance and the decision would be made with consensus between the opposition leader and the coalition parties.

She said a three-member committee has been formed and the media will be updated after the conclusion of the consultations with allied parties.

She strongly rejected the reports that the caretaker premier would be selected among the federal cabinet members.

Sherry Rehman said that PPP has demanded several times to hold timely elections. She hoped that a level playing field will be given in the elections.

She said the current economic situation has increased difficulties for the common man and resulted in inflation which has burdened the masses.

During the press conference, Faisal Karim Kundi said that not a single piece of news about the Dubai meeting proved true. He further said that the election should not be delayed due to the census.