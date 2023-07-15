Fawad Asadullah appointed as additional DG Intelligence Bureau

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appointed Fawad Asadullah as additional director general Intelligence Bureau, Bol News reported.

Fawad Asadullah has been appointed on a three-year contract. Additional Director General of Intelligence Bureau, Fawad Asadullah Khan, was earlier serving as the DG.

His current contract was terminated and he was appointed on a new three-year contract.

The Establishment Division has issued official notification in this regard.