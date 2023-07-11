Fawad Ch to soon conduct his own YouTube show with other politicians

Former Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader and information minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain will now do a YouTube show with Minister of State for Petroleum Musaddik Malik and former finance minister Miftah Ismail.

Fawad Chaudhry confirmed hosting programme on YouTube.

Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail will do a cooking show on the same YouTube channel and will be seen in a new look.

The series of programs will start on YouTube from August, said Fawad Chaudhry.

Apart from Fawad Chaudhry and Imran Ismail, other prominent politicians will also be doing shows on this YouTube channel.

Former Finance Minister Mufti Ismail, former Minister of State Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Minister of State Musaddik Malik and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar will also conduct programs. Apart from politics, some non-political shows are also included.