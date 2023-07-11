Fazl not taken into confidence on Dubai consultation: Hamdullah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) spokesperson and Jamiat Ulema e Islam-F (JUI-F) leader Senator Maulana Hafiz Hamdullah on Tuesday said PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was not taken into confidence on the consultation in Dubai between the Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party, Bol News reported.

He questioned that why Fazlur Rehman was kept aloof in the consultation despite his being the head of the coalition of parties. “How can Maulana Fazlur Rehman be overlooked,” he wondered.

The JUI-F leader said constitutionally the elections should be held on time. The tenure of the assemblies was coming to an end on August 12 and 13, he said.

In response, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said no decision was taken in the meeting on which some could have reservation. The assemblies would dissolve after completing their tenure and then a caretaker setup would take place, he said.

The interior minister said Nawaz Sharif would lead the election campaign after returning to Pakistan.

He also said that the investigation of May 9 incidents was underway. He termed PTI chief the mastermind of the May 9 incidents.

“Evidence are present against the mastermind and facilitators. All the investigation institutes should hold investigation on merit,” he said.