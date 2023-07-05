Federal government increases salaries of Supreme Court judges

The government issued an executive order to cut salaries.

The federal government on Tuesday announced increasing the salaries of Supreme Court judges.

The government issued an executive order named as ‘Salary of Judges of Supreme Court Order 2023’.

The executive order of increment will be effective from July 2023.

Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani issued an ordinance related to the salaries of SC judges.

As per the order, the monthly salary of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) will be 1.2 million and 29,189 Rupees.

While the rest of the judges will get a monthly salary of 1.1 million and 61,163 Rupees.