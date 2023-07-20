Federal govt announce two-day public holiday for Ashura

Notification has been issued.

Army to be deployed across Pakistan during Muharram.

Section 144 imposed in Sindh from 1st to 10th Muharram.

Advertisement

The federal government has officially announced public holidays on July 28 and July 29 to commemorate Ashura.

Ashura is a significant day for Muslims globally, as it marks the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions on Muharram 10.

Both the 9th and 10th of Muharram, which corresponds to the mentioned dates, have been designated as public holidays across the country.

Muslims hold Muharram in high esteem not only as the first month of the Islamic calendar but also as a time symbolizing perseverance, conviction, and bravery in facing evil forces.

In the month of Muharram, both Hazrat Umar (RA), a companion of Prophet Muhammad, and Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his grandson, embraced martyrdom.

Following the recent terror attacks in parts of Pakistan, the Interior Ministry has decided on the deployment of army across the country in Muharram

Advertisement

An official notification had been issued stating army deployment under Article 245.

The Interior Ministry has sent letters to the governments of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the four provinces regarding this deployment.

The request for army deployment came from all four provinces to maintain peace and order during the Holy month of Muharram.

On a separate note, the Punjab Home Department had already imposed Section 144 during the initial 10 days of Muharram to ensure law and order.

They also summoned the Pakistan Army to ensure public safety, as mentioned in an official notification.

To ensure security during religious observances, several restrictions have been outlined, including a ban on processions, gatherings, and any activities that may disrupt public order.

Advertisement

The Sindh Home Department has also imposed Section 144 across the province from 1st to 10th Muharram.

The Sindh government also imposed a ban on pillion riding on 9th and 10th Muharram across the province in line with security arrangements planned for Ashura.

Under the restrictions imposed, there will be a ban on carrying weapons, wall chalking, posters, banners, and hate speeches in public, on cable transmission, VCRs, and public places.

The notification also mentioned that access to roofs of houses in the way of the Muharram procession will be restricted.

Besides, there will also be a prohibition on gatherings of more than five people.