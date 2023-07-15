RAWALPINDI: Following the incident of a man’s suicide after taking loan from an app, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Rawalpindi’s cybercrime circle on Saturday arrested nine suspects working with online loan payment service application, Bol News reported.

The FIA spokesperson said the raids were carried out in on Syedpur Road of Rawalpindi. The authorities said a case was registered against 19 suspects. The FIA sealed various offices of the company in the plaza located on Syed Pur Road.

The agency said the suspects were given a task to call the citizens on daily basis. It said the Security and Exchange Companies of Pakistan (SECP) gave permission to 11 loan providing companies for micro-financing.

5.2 million people have downloaded the applications registered with the SECP, while more than 10 million others downloaded such applications which were not registered with the government.

It is pertinent here to mention that the FIA generally swings into action after an issue is highlighted in media, otherwise people keep complaining that the FIA takes a dog’s age to resolve a complaint.