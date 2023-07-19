FIA summons PTI Chairman for cipher probe on July 25

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned the PTI Chairman to its headquarters on at 12 noon July 25 for the cypher investigation.

The PTI Chairman has also been instructed to bring the documents related to the cipher along with him.

In case of non-appearance, action would be taken as per law, FIA notice warned.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier on the day, Azam Khan, ex-principal secretary to the PTI chairman and former prime minister claimed that the former PM used US cypher for his ‘political gains’ and to avert a no-confidence motion against him.

The former PM earned massive public support while running a campaign that claimed a conspiracy was behind his ouster. In his speech on March 27, last year, he displayed a “threat letter,” a diplomatic code, which was used to depose his government a few days later through a vote of no confidence.

Khan, who had earlier been “missing” since last month, suddenly appeared before the scene and made startling revelations about US cypher, while recording his statement under the CrPC 164 before a magistrate.

The former bureaucrat, in his confession, said when he provided the ex-premier with the cypher, he was “euphoric” and termed the language as a “US blunder”.

The former minister then said, according to Azam, that the cable could be used for “creating a narrative against establishment and opposition”.

Azam Khan said the US cypher was used in political gatherings by the PTI chairman, despite advising him to avoid such acts.

Per the confession, the former prime minister also told Azam Khan that the cypher could be used to divert the public’s attention towards “foreign involvement” in the opposition’s no-confidence motion.

The ex-premier told him [Azam] he would display the cypher in front of the public and “twist the narrative: a foreign conspiracy is being hatched in collusion with local partners and play [the] victim card”.

‘Cypher drama’ was created by the former prime minister only to save his government, Azam Khan said in his confessional statement before the magistrate.