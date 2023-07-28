Fire at Landhi factory intensifies

The fire at the factory in Landhi Export Processing Zone has intensified and has been declared third degree.

There is difficulty in extinguishing the fire due to the intensity of the fire and the smoke. Seven fire brigade vehicles and a snorkel are engaged in controlling the fire.

More water tankers have been called for water supply by fire brigade officials.

Emergency has been imposed on Water Corporation’s Landhi future hydrant, Water Board officials said.

Several tankers filled with water have been dispatched to the site of the accident, the officials said.

In-charge hydrants cell is in full communication with fire brigade authorities, they said.

The focal person is monitoring the operation of the hydrants cell itself and water tankers will be provided to the fire brigade authorities until the fire is fully controlled, the water board officials said.