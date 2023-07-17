Fire extinguished at factory in Karachi’s SITE area

KARACHI: A massive fire engulfed a factory in SITE area near Super Highway on Monday morning as firefighters brought the blaze under control after hectic efforts for more than 12 hours.

Rescue 1122 station in-charge confirmed late evening that the fire has been brought under control and the cooling process is going on which will be completed after an hour.

As many as 19 fire brigade vehicles and over 15 water tankers were brought to extinguish the blaze that broke out at the factory. The massive fire was declared a ‘Category 3’ blaze.

Fire brigade officials said the fire has engulfed several sections of the factory. They said that efforts are being made to control the fire but firefighters faced difficulties due to plumes of smoke emanating from the building

Chief Fire Officer Ishtiaq Ahmed said late evening that sixty percent of the fire in the factory has been controlled, while the fire in the remaining portions will be brought under control soon.

A total of 19 fire tenders are participating in the firefighting operation, including 16 vehicles of fire brigade and 3 tenders of Rescue 1122, he said. He added that firefighting staff has been there continuously working since morning to douse the fire and water was brought by more than 25 bowsers.

The officer said the fire has been stopped from spreading further and there is no fear of damage to nearby factories. He said firefighters are fighting the fire from nearby factories.

He further said that one officer and two fighters were injured in the firefighting operation. He said there were difficulties in controlling the fire due to the presence of perfumes, cosmetics, and rubber in the factory.