Chances of heavy rain at few places of Karachi today

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday said Karachi was expected to receive its first spell of monsoon rains from July 7 (today) to 9, Bol News reported. Heavy rain and dusty winds are likely during this time.

Today, the minimum temperature is 30 degrees Celsius. The humidity in the air was recorded at 70%.

Sea breezes are suspended in the city. In the city, the wind is blowing from the north-west direction at a speed of 5 km per hour.

As per the PMD, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Punjab, east/northeast Balochistan and Sindh during the next twelve hours.

However, isolated heavyfall is also expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northeast Balochistan during the period.

Advertisement

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi thirty-one, Peshawar twenty-four, Quetta twenty-three, Gilgit seventeen, Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather and chances of rain, wind and thundershower with isolated heavyfalls is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Baramula, Jammu and Shopian, while cloudy and rain with wind thundershower in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Pulwama and Baramula seventeen degree centigrade, Anantnag and Shopian sixteen, Jammu twenty-five and Leh ten degree centigrade.