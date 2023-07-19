LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued flood alert for River Ravi and Chenab following release of water from India and widespread rains in upper catchment areas.

India has released 180,000 cusec water in Ujh River, a tributary of River Ravi.

The neighboring country has also released 150,000 cusec water in River Tawi, a tributary of River Chenab that flows through Indian Occupied Jammu.

Fresh releases by India coupled with widespread rains in the catchment areas have increased the possibilities of River Chenab and Ravi attaining high flood levels.

PDMA Director General Imran Qureshi has directed administration of districts on the course of River Chenab and Ravi including Narowal and Sialkot districts to finalize necessary arrangements at the earliest to cope with any emergency. He directed provision of necessary equipment to disaster response force and ensuring availability of petrol/diesel for facilitating rescue operation in the affected areas. He directed timely evacuation of people from the low-lying areas and ensuring provision of food, medicines and other facilities at the relief camps. He also directed shifting cattle to safer places and ensuring availability of fodder for them. He also directed all the relevant departments to give timely updates to the PDMA.

Advertisement

As per the Flood Forecasting Division of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), River Chenab at Qadirabad, River Jhelum at Mangla and River Ravi at Jassar are at medium flood levels. River Indus at Tarbela, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Ravi at Balloki are at low flood levels.

Sharp peaks of medium to high flood level may occur in River Jhelum (upstream Mangla). Medium to high level flooding is also expected in River Chenab at Marala, Khanki & Qadirabad along with nullahs of Rivers Ravi & Chenab and hill torrents in DG Khan division during the next 24 hours.

PMD has forecast scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with Islamabad and Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D I Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, D G Khan & Bahawalpur divisions during the next 24 hours. Very heavy rainfall may also occur at isolated places over North & Northeast Punjab. Isolated wind thunderstorm/rain is also expected over Zhob, Loralai, Sibbi, Nasirabad & Kalat divisions along with Southeast Sindh.