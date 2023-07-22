Four die, eight injured in rain-related accidents across Punjab

LAHORE: At least four people lost their lives eight were injured on Saturday in rain and flood-related accidents in different parts of Punjab, BOL News reported.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesman said four people died and eight were injured in the 24 hours.

The victims include three women and one child who died in separate incidents in Lahore, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, and Faisalabad. The roof of five houses collapsed due to heavy rains and floods.

The PDMA urged people to follow the instructions of the disaster management authority and district administration for saving precious human lives.

The spokesperson urged people not to allow children from bathing in canals or standing in inundated rainwater in low-lying areas. The authority also warned against touching electricity poles or wires during rain.

Advertisement

The spokesperson said the damage can be avoided by following the instructions of PDMA and district administration. Rescue teams and management are on round-the-clock vigil.

The PDMA warned people from living in dilapidated buildings. In case of any emergency, it urged to immediately inform the concerned district administration.

Heavy rainfall continued for several hours in Lahore and submerged the low-lying areas of the city and flooded streets and major thoroughfares.

The ongoing spell of monsoon rains has flooded several areas of the city with maximum rainfall of 173mm recorded at Gulshan-e-Ravi. The rainwater has flooded several roads in the city, causing disruption in the flow of vehicular traffic.

Rainfall has also been reported in Bhakkar, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Okara, and other areas. The rainfall has also offered a welcome relief from sizzling temperatures, prevailing in the region.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited different areas of Lahore city in the rain. He inspected Gaddafi Stadium, Liberty, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Garden Town, Model Town and other areas.

Advertisement

Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the situation caused by rain and drainage. He gave instructions to the administration and WASA officials to complete the drainage work soon

He said all resources should be utilized for drainage rains and also instructed to increase the number of dewatering pumps. He instructed officers to stay the field to solve the problems of the citizens.

Naqvi also instructed the Chief Traffic Officer to be present in the field and take all necessary steps keep the traffic flowing. He said traffic warden should perform their duties to help stranded citizens and remove vehicles stuck in rainwater.