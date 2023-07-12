Four security personnel martyred, three terrorist killed in Zhob gunbattle

Militants launched attack on the Zhob garrison.

Five civilians, including woman, also injured in attack.

Clearance operation by security forces is under way.

Four security personnel were martyred and three militants were killed during an operation against Zhob garrison attack on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that terrorists were attempting to enter the military installation.

The security personal while sacrificing their lives for the nation thwarted the attack and gunned down three terrorists.

Severe exchange of fire between the troops left five security personnel injured who were immediately shifted to the Zhob Combined Military Hospital.

A clearance operation by security forces is under way to apprehend remaining two terrorists, ISPR stated.

Added that security forces are determined to thwart all such attempts at destroying peace of Balochistan and Pakistan.