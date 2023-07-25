GDA announces MQM’s support for Sindh’s opposition leader

The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) on Tuesday announced support of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) for the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Bol News reported.

In a joint press conference with MQM-Pakistan, the GDA leaders agreed that they would vote for MQM for opposition leader.

“They want a caretaker government that conducts transparent elections,” the GDA demanded.

GDA General Secretary Safdar Abbasi said they had been in contact with each other before on many issues. The opposition leader has a very important role for the caretaker government, said Safdar Abbasi.

He admitted that the MQM had more number of votes in the Sindh Assembly than the GDA.

Advertisement

“Today we have decided that we will support Rana Ansar as the opposition leader,” he said

MQM leader Mustafa Kamal said his party had tried to create more hope for the masses than its capacity.

“Today’s sitting is a breath of fresh air for the people. The coming time belongs to the poor people of Sindh. 15 years of the PPP’s rule brought destruction and ruin in Sindh. We will give hope to the people of Sindh,” he said.

Mustafa Kamal said they never talked about discrimination on the basis of language. The GDA would bring a joint opposition leader, said Mustafa Kamal.