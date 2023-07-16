RAWALPINDI: During his visit to Iran, Chief of Army Staff had detailed meetings with the Military leadership of Iran including Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri. Military commanders.

Both sides agreed that terrorism was a common threat to the region in general and both countries in particular. They vowed to eradicate menace of terrorism in the border areas through intelligence sharing and effective actions against the terrorists’ networks, and explore avenues for enhancing cooperation in security domain.

Gen Asim also called on President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H.E Hossein Amir Abdollahain.

During discussions significance of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations for regional peace and stability was highlighted.

The COAS Asim was presented with the Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Iranian Armed Forces at the Military Headquarters on his arrival.