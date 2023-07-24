Gold price in Pakistan on July 24

KARACHI: The price of gold increased by Rs2800 to Rs225300 across the country.

Ten grams of gold increased by Rs2143 to Rs193158.

Gold in the world exchange market increased by only 3 dollars to 1965 per ounce.

The price of silver per tola remained stable at Rs 2,750.

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 225,300 PKR 2,654 Lahore PKR 225,250 PKR 2,654 Islamabad PKR 225,250 PKR 2,654 Peshawar PKR 225,250 PKR 2,654 Quetta PKR 225,250 PKR 2,654 Sialkot PKR 225,250 KR 2,654 Hyderabad PKR 225,250 PKR 2,654 Faisalabad PKR 225,250 PKR 2,654 Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 225,250 PKR 205,332 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 192,050 PKR 176,045 Per Gram Gold PKR 19,205 PKR 17,604 It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.