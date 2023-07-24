Gold price in Pakistan on July 24

Gold price in Pakistan on July 24

KARACHI: The price of gold increased by Rs2800 to Rs225300 across the country.

Ten grams of gold increased by Rs2143 to Rs193158.

Gold in the world exchange market increased by only 3 dollars to 1965 per ounce.

The price of silver per tola remained stable at Rs 2,750.

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 225,300PKR 2,654
LahorePKR 225,250PKR 2,654
IslamabadPKR 225,250PKR 2,654
PeshawarPKR 225,250PKR 2,654
QuettaPKR 225,250PKR 2,654
SialkotPKR 225,250KR 2,654
HyderabadPKR 225,250PKR 2,654
FaisalabadPKR 225,250PKR 2,654
Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 225,250PKR 205,332
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 192,050PKR 176,045
Per Gram GoldPKR 19,205PKR 17,604

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

