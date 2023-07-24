Gold price in Pakistan on July 24

|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,654
|Lahore
|PKR 225,250
|PKR 2,654
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,250
|PKR 2,654
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,250
|PKR 2,654
|Quetta
|PKR 225,250
|PKR 2,654
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,250
|KR 2,654
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,250
|PKR 2,654
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,250
|PKR 2,654
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 225,250
|PKR 205,332
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 192,050
|PKR 176,045
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 19,205
|PKR 17,604
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.