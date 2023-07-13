Governor Rule is practically in force in KP, blames PPP

PPP says Governor Rule is practically in force in KP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has blamed that Governor’s rule is practically enforced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the administration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is directly being run from the Governor’s House

Sources said that the PPP has serious concerns about the KP governor because he is continuing abusing powers of the caretaker government.

The PPP accused that practically, the Governor’s rule is in force in the province.

The allied party of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to inform the prime minister about its reservations about the KP caretaker government.

The PPP leadership will apprise the PM of concerns about the situation in the KP, the sources said.

Advertisement

However the PPP has informed the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about its reservations, sources confirmed.

The KP governor did not give any positive response to the reservations of PPP, they said

The governor has appointed his preferred officers in the province.

The sources said that development works are also being done in the preferred areas by the Governor. Resources

The governor is awarding the workers of a particular political party on the issue of development funds.