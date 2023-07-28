Govt decide to refund to Hajj pilgrims Rs97,000 each

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani government has decided to refund a cumulative amount of Rs12 billion to Pakistani pilgrims who performed Hajj this year under state sponsored scheme.

The Religious Affairs Minister Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood revealed that pilgrims who performed their annual pilgrimage will receive a refund of Rs97,000 per person.

The disbursement of funds will start from Monday, July 31, and it comes following cost-saving measures of the government, and pilgrims will receive a partial refund in Hajj expenses in their respective bank accounts next week.

The minister’s announcement comes before the end of the Hajj operation following the arrival of the last return Hajj flight.

In the year 2023, around 160,000 Pakistanis performed Hajj, as Islamabad got a quota of 179,210 pilgrims.

Furthermore, 22,600 pilgrims, who did not get accommodation in Mina and did not avail of train facilities, will receive an extra amount. Thousand of pilgrims who chose to stay outside Madina’s central area will receive an extra amount.