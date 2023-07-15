Govt focusing on diversifying energy mix, says PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said given the increasing energy needs of the country, the government was focusing its attention on diversifying the energy mix.

In a tweet, he said tapping of the nuclear power was part of the government’s long-term energy security strategy.

Referring to performing the groundbreaking of the eighth nuclear power plant of Pakistan and the fifth nuclear power unit to be built at Chashma, the prime minister said this 1200-MW power project, on completion, would provide clean and affordable electricity to the national grid.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude to China for its continued support to Pakistan in almost all areas of development.

He said like other sectors, Chinese support had been critical to setting up state-of-the-art nuclear power plants in the country.