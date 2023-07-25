Govts likely to release funds for ECP in phases upon requirement

Refusal to accept ECP proposal to release all funds in the first quarter, sources.

Re-provision of Rs 10 billion of last financial year approved, sources.

ECP will approach the Ministry of Finance for funds as per the requirement, sources.

Sources privy to the federal government’s decision to release funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan in phases as per the requirement.

Besides, sources also reported that the ECP’s proposal for the release of funds in one go has been turned down; while the re-provision of Rs 10 billion of last financial year has been approved.

A total of Rupees 42 billion and 42 million will be provided for the general elections, while the ECP will approach the Ministry of Finance for funds as per the requirement; the sources claimed.

Following the disclosure by the sources, 10 billion rupees have been approved to be released in the first phase, for the elections.

Added that release of 15 billion rupees for ECP was approved in the last financial year, out of which only five billion rupees were released to the commission.

Sources also reported that ECP utilized used 4 billion 47 million rupees out of 5 billion and returned the remaining amount to the Finance Ministry.