Govt mulling over Hajj through road, ferry service: minister

Minister for Religious Affairs Muhammad Talha Mehmood on Friday said Hajj through ferry service and by road was under the government’s consideration to provide maximum relief to the Pakistani pilgrims.

Addressing the convention of All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation in Islamabad, the minister assured that the services in the next Hajj programme would be better and efforts would be made to minimise the expenses.

He said it was first time that the Religious Ministry had returned an amount of 4.5 billion rupees to the Hajj pilgrims this year and was in the process to return over two billion rupees more.