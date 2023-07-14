Govt mulling over Hajj through road, ferry service: minister

Govt mulling over Hajj through road, ferry service: minister

Articles
Advertisement
Govt mulling over Hajj through road, ferry service: minister

Govt mulling over Hajj through road, ferry service: minister

Advertisement

Minister for Religious Affairs Muhammad Talha Mehmood on Friday said Hajj through ferry service and by road was under the government’s consideration to provide maximum relief to the Pakistani pilgrims.

Addressing the convention of All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation in Islamabad, the minister assured that the services in the next Hajj programme would be better and efforts would be made to minimise the expenses.

He said it was first time that the Religious Ministry had returned an amount of 4.5 billion rupees to the Hajj pilgrims this year and was in the process to return over two billion rupees more.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story