Govt seeks dismissal of pleas challenging military trial of civilians

The government said military trial of civilians is an ‘apt and proportionate’ response.

It said the May 9 riots caused damage worth over Rs2.5 billion.

The apex court’s larger bench will resume hearing the petitions tomorrow.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has submitted a petition to the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) to dismiss petitions challenging the military trial of civilians involved in May 9 violence.

The government made the argument in a concise statement submitted to the court, which will resume hearing challenges to the trial of civilians in military courts tomorrow.

The petitions were filed by ex-chief justice Jawwad S. Khawaja, senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan, Karamat Ali, and the PTI chief seeking the court order declaring the military trials unconstitutional.

During a previous hearing, the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan told the apex court that 102 civilians were in the military’s custody after being arrested following the violent events of May 9 when military installations were attacked

In the statement submitted on Monday, the federal government said that the events of May 9 were “indicated a “premeditated and intentional attempt to undermine the country’s armed forces and inhibit the country’s internal security”.

It said the trial of those accused of violence against the armed forms under the Army Act is an “apt and proportionate response, in accordance with the existing (and prevalent) constitutional framework and statutory regime of Pakistan.”

It said the country’s constitutional framework allows perpetrators of such vandalism and violence to be tried under the provision of the Army Act to create deterrence in respect of such attacks.

“Recent episodes involving Shakeel Afridi and Kulbhushan Yadav are enough (and sufficient) evidence to indicate that foreign powers are constantly working to destabilize the armed forces and weakening our national security,” the government added.

The federal government mentioned that total damage from violence after May 9 incidents is estimated to be valued at Rs2,539.19 million, including Rs1,982.95 million in losses to military establishments, equipment and vehicles.

The government further argued that the petitions against the military trial of civilians were not maintainable before the apex court in its “original jurisdiction” under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

The government said that the trial of the accused persons, whether military personnel or otherwise, could not be challenged for being in violation of fundamental rights.

In conclusion, the government said that the violence against military and defence installations and establishments was a “direct attack” on the country’s national security.

In addition to this, the Centre requested the apex court to constitute a full bench to hear the petitions challenging the trial of civilians in the military courts.

Initially, a nine-member larger of the apex was formed to hear petitions against the trial of civilians in military courts. However, senior puisne judge Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood refused to become part of the larger bench hearing pleas against the military court.

During the third hearing of the case, AGP Mansoor Awan, on behalf of the federal government, raised an objection to the presence of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on the bench. In response, the senior judge of the top court recused himself from the bench. The bench once again dissolved, and the seven-member judge continued proceedings.