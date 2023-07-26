Govt to form PTA-style body to regulate websites of TV channels, newspapers

Mobile, internet service suspended in Quetta amid Muharram
After gaining control over all electronic media through PEMRA, the government now plans to create a new organization to supervise online media.
As opposition and critics argue PEMRA has been used as a tool to manipulate media outlets, stifling dissent and critical reporting, the incumbent authorities move one step further and now decided to get control of online news websites of mainstream news channels and leading newspapers.
The government wants to create a new organization called the E-Safety Authority to monitor online media and combat cybercrime and fake news.
This authority will have the ability to impose fines for violations and issue licenses to web channels.
The current web monitoring authority of the telecom authority will be replaced by this new body. The reason behind this decision is that the existing laws, like PECA, were considered inadequate to address the challenges posed by the evolving online landscape.
