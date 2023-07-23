Govt will legislate to increase powers of caretaker regime

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to legislate to increase the powers of the caretaker government.

Sources said that Section 230 of the Election Act will be amended, adding that Section 230 empowers the caretaker government to take decisions on day-to-day affairs.

After the amendment, the caretaker government will also be able to take important national decisions, the government sources.

The bill will be presented in the National Assembly during the next week, they said.

On other hand, the government of the PML-N has decided to present three names for the office of caretaker prime minister to the opposition.

Surprisingly, present Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s name is also included in the list for caretaker prime minister slot.

However, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has not been presented the name of Dar. The sources said that the PPP would oppose the appointment of Dar as it wants a neutral person for the post.

Meanwhile, sources said that the former president will soon leave Dubai for London on a two-day visit but the visit can be extended further.

Sources said that the Zardari-Nawaz meeting is a continuation of the early meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Both the leaders will discuss matters related to the dissolution of assemblies, caretaker setup, and the name of the caretaker prime minister candidate.

Last week, former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House.

The prime minister received both leaders on their arrival, a PM Office statement said. In the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that assemblies will dissolve in August after the completion of their tenure. He said that the preparation for the elections have been commenced and the assemblies will dissolve in August.

He stated PDM led government had the choice to dissolve assemblies immediately but it would have deepened the economic crisis and Pakistan would have defaulted 14 months ago.