Hafiz Naeem says not releasing statistics about census injustice

KARACHI: Jamaat e Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Saturday said not releasing statistics about census was injustice, Bol News reported.

“Census is a sensitive matter. The Bureau of Statistics said the census could not be completed. The entire census was delayed,” Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said talking to media in Karachi

He said if the census was correct, the seats would increase.

Lambasting the Sindh government, he said the provincial government could not clean nullahs in the last 15 years. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had been ruling the province for 15 years, he added.

“They have nothing to do except for corruption and looting. They talk big, but the masses are deprived on fundamental facilities,” he said.