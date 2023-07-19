Hammad Azhar demands independent inquiry into cypher issue

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar has once again called for an independent inquiry by the Supreme Court into the diplomatic cypher controversy.

The remarks come after Azam Khan, the principal secretary of former prime minister Imran Khan confessed that the cypher was used for political purposes to avoid the no-confidence motion.

“We again demand from the Chief Justice to hold an independent investigation into the Cypher issue,” Azhar said in a statement, adding that the minutes and press release of the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting held after receiving the cypher should also be utilized for the inquiry.

He also expressed doubts over the veracity of the confessional statement attributed to the former principal secretary, saying that Azam Khan was “kidnapped” a month ago and a case was registered against his disappearance.

“We would also like to state that Islamabad police has declared in front of the court that Azam Khan was kidnapped and his whereabouts are not known. The individuals that now suddenly claim to be attributing statements to him should be investigated immediately,” he said.

Cyper used for ‘foreign conspiracy’ narrative

Azam Khan turned into a witness against the PTI chief and confessed that the diplomatic cypher was used for political purposes to avoid the no-confidence motion and build a narrative of foreign conspiracy.

Azam Khan went missing over a month ago under mysterious circumstances after a crackdown on party workers following the May 9 incident. A confessional statement attributed to him has been issued.

The statement said on March 9, the foreign secretary approached Azam Khan and informed him about the cypher. The foreign secretary also informed that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussed the matter with Imran Khan which the prime minister confirmed to Azam Khan the next day.

Upon seeing the cypher, Imran was “euphoric” and termed the language as “US language” while saying that the cypher can now be “manipulated for created a narrative against the establishment and opposition.”

Imran Khan told Azam that the cypher can be used to divert general public’s attention towards “foreign involvement” in the no-confidence motion by the opposition. Imran Khan instructed Azam to hand over the cypher to him. The statement said this was also a clear violation on regulations for handing over official documentation.

Azam Khan confessed the cypher copy was retained by Imran Khan and the next day was informed that it was “misplaced”. He further confessed that Imran Khan said he will the cypher in front of the public and “twist the narrative” that a foreign conspiracy is being hatched in collusion with local partners and play the “victim card”.

Azam advised the prime minister that the cypher was a secret document and its content cannot be disclosed. He suggested a meeting with the foreign minister and foreign secretary where they can read the cypher from copy with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and minutes of meetings.

On 28 March 2022, a meeting was held at Bani Gala during which the foreign secretary read the cypher and it was decided to place the matter before the federal cabinet.

The special cabinet meeting was held on 30 March 2022, where the Foreign Office representative again read the cypher and briefed the cabinet. The meeting decided the matter will be taken up by the National Security Committee.

On 31 March, the NSC meeting was held where the cypher was again read and minuted by National Security Division. Azam Khan said the cypher “lost’ by PM Imran Khan was not returned until he served as principal secretary despite repeated requests.