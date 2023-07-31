Health condition of tortured Rizwana deteriorates

Chairperson Child Protection Bureau Sara Ahmed issued a statement in this regard.

Appealed CJP to take suo motu notice over the incident.

Report child abuse on Child Helpline 1121.

Chairperson Child Protection Bureau Sara Ahmed stated that victim of domestic violence, Rizwana’s health condition has worsened.

In a statement, Sara Ahmed said that Rizwana’s health has deteriorated in the general hospital.

She appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Supreme Court to suo motu notice of this heinous act.

Added that the case should be heard on a daily basis to provide justice to Rizwana and her family.

Sara Ahmed urged to speed up the investigation prosecution and judicial process in this case stating that the incident has tarnished our image in the whole world.

She said that the parents of Rizwana have been offered to keep their daughter in the Child Protection Bureau after the recovery so that she avails better education and upbringing.

At last she urged the citizens to report any incident of child abuse on the helpline number ‘1121’.