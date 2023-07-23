Karachi Rain Update: Heavy rain likely in Karachi this afternoon

After the rain in different areas of Karachi, the weather has become pleasant. The city of the founder of Pakistan, is overcast with dark clouds, Bol News reported.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of intermittent heavy rain in the megalopolis from this afternoon.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thundershower is also expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh during the next twelve hours.

Heavy falls are likely to occur in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast and south Balochistan and Sindh during the forecast period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi thirty-one, Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta and Muzaffarabad twenty-five, Gilgit twenty-three and Murree seventeen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Shopian, Baramula, Pulwama and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh eleven, Shopian and Baramula nineteen degree centigrade.