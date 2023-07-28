Heavy Rains Trigger High Flood Levels and Flash Flooding in Pakistan

River Indus to reach high flood levels at Guddu and Sukkur in 2-3 days due to heavy rains.

Some rivers currently at medium and low flood levels; others below low flood level.

Scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/rain expected in various regions.

Due to heavy rains and downstream releases from Taunsa and Punjnad, River Indus is anticipated to reach high flood levels at Guddu and Sukkur within the next 2-3 days. Flash flooding is also expected in the tributaries of River Kabul and hill torrents of DG Khan division within the next 24 hours.

Currently, River Indus at Taunsa and Guddu, and River Sutlej at Sulemanki, are experiencing medium flood levels. Meanwhile, River Indus at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma, and Sukkur, River Kabul at Nowshera, River Chenab at Marala, and River Ravi at Balloki and Sidhnai are at low flood levels. All other rivers in different areas are flowing below low flood level.

The weather conditions are influenced by the synoptic situation, with yesterday’s trough of westerly wave over Northeast Afghanistan now lying over the northern parts of the country. Moist currents from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper regions of the country up to 5000 feet.

As a result, scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of River Kabul & Indus, along with Lahore and Gujranwala divisions during the next few days. Additionally, scattered wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity is anticipated over the upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej, along with Islamabad, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Rawalpindi, Multan, DG Khan, Zhob, Loralai, Kalat, Sibbi, Makran, and Nasirabad divisions. Isolated wind thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity is expected over Sargodha and Bahawalpur divisions.

Rainfall amounts (in millimeters) recorded in various catchment areas during the last 24 hours:

Indus River:



– Takht Bai: 106– Mardan: 94– Daggar: 86– Shinkiari: 62– Kamra: 61– Tarbela: 56– Besham: 51– Attock: 47– Islamabad [Chaklala Airbase: 40, Bokra: 35, Saidpur & Zeropoint: 29 each, Shamsabad: 28, Golra: 19, New Airport: 18]– Saidu Sharif: 38– Rohri: 37– Risalpur: 29– Bosak Bidge & Buner: 28 each– Sukkur, Larkana & Oghi: 25 each– Malam Jabba & Rahim Yar Khan: 21 each– Murree & Moin-Jo-Daro: 20 each– Jacobabad: 18– Pattan & Kalam: 12 each– Khawagoobo Brige & Dir: 10 each– Kakul & Lower Dir: 06 each– Cherat: 05– Babusar: 04– Kalpani nullah, Phulra, Dhok Pathan, Tirah-Khyber & Nowshera: 03 each.

Jhelum River:



– Muzaffarabad (City: 79, Airport: 65)– Domel: 69– Balakot: 60– Haraman: 33– Kotli: 24– Garhi Dopatta: 19– Chattar Kallas: 18– Rawalakot: 06– Joharabad: 03.

Chenab River:

– Sialkot: 07

– Gujranwala & Noorpur Thal: 04 each.

Ravi River:

– Lahore (Nishtar Town: 65, Tajpura: 09, Mughalpura: 08, Jail Road: 02, Gulberg and Lakshmi Chowk: 01 each).

Sutlej River:

– Kasur: 42.

Other Regions:

– Muslim Bagh: 38



– Jamli Baloch: 37– Khuzdar: 19– Mastung: 10– Ziarat & Sibbi: 05 each– Loralai & Pishin: 04 each– Kalat: 03.