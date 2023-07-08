High-profile body to decide fate of Pakistan’s participation in World Cup in India

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a high-profile committee headed by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari which will decide fate of Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup matches to be held in India, Bol News reported.

The committee members include Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Law Minister Azam Tarar, Ahsan Mazari, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Asad Mahmood, Aminul Haq, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Tariq Fatemi.

The sources said heads of national security and the foreign secretary will also be a part of the committee, which will make proposals on all the matters regarding World Cup in India. A decision on participation of the team would be taken in light of the committee’s recommendations.

The final recommendations would be sent to the prime minister for approval, the sources said. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made participation of the national team in the world cup conditional with the government’s permission.

The cricket world cup would being from October 5 in India. Pakistan-India clash is scheduled on October 15 in Ahmedabad.