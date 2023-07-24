Highest rainfall of 60mm recorded in Sarjani Town

KARACHI: The highest rainfall in the city of Karachi was recorded 60 mm in Sarjani Town.

In Gulshan-e-Maymar 33mm, North Karachi 23mm, Saadi Town 22.6, Orangi Town 16.4, University Road 15, Gulshan Hadid 13, Nazimabad 12.3, Jinnah Terminal 7.6 mm were recorded.

Whereas Old Airport 5.8mm, Korangi 4.4, Faisal Base 3mm, Defense 3, Masroor Base 2.9, Saddar 2, Kemari 1.5mm were recorded.

Earlier on Monday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said heavy rain was expected in Karachi on Monday as well, Bol News reported.

As reported, parts of the city received heavy rainfall in afternoon.

Intermittent light rain may also happen in the metropolis and then the raining system would leave the city on July 25.

Today’s minimum temperature is record to be 28 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature today will be 38 degrees Celsius. The humidity in the air was recorded at 75 per cent. The west wind is blowing at a speed of 12 km per hour in the city, the met department said.

The highest rainfall in the city last day was recorded in Surjani town, 20 mm and the lowest at Jinnah Terminal, 0.2 mm.