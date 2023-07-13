IHC approves bails of Shah Mahmood, Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday approved bail of senior politicians Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar in the case pertaining to violent incidents of May 9, Bol News reported.

The IHC rejected the state counsel’s appeal for adjourning the hearing. IHC Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri was hearing the case.

The prosecutor said he did not know that hearing of Asad Qaiser’s case was also the same day. He requested to hear the cases of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asar Umar and Asad Qaiser simultaneously.

Justice Tariq Jahangiri said that was a separate case what it had to do with hearing of this case.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar are accused of leading the protest, lawyer Ali Bukhari said. The court said they were accused of leading the protest on a statement of the PTI chairman.