IHC approves bails of Shah Mahmood, Asad Umar

IHC approves bails of Shah Mahmood, Asad Umar

Articles
Advertisement
IHC approves bails of Shah Mahmood, Asad Umar

IHC approves bails of Shah Mahmood, Asad Umar

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday approved bail of senior politicians Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar in the case pertaining to violent incidents of May 9, Bol News reported.

The IHC rejected the state counsel’s appeal for adjourning the hearing. IHC Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri was hearing the case.

The prosecutor said he did not know that hearing of Asad Qaiser’s case was also the same day. He requested to hear the cases of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asar Umar and Asad Qaiser simultaneously.

Justice Tariq Jahangiri said that was a separate case what it had to do with hearing of this case.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar are accused of leading the protest, lawyer Ali Bukhari said. The court said they were accused of leading the protest on a statement of the PTI chairman.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story