IHC suspends Fawad’s arrest warrant in ECP contempt case

Directs Fawad to appear before ECP on July 20

Court enraged over the non-appearance of Fawad.

Court warns of initiating contempt of court proceedings over non-appear before ECP.

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant of ex-PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) contempt case.

IHC judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri conducted the hearing where Fawad’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry stated that defamation proceedings against his client are ongoing in ECP.

Justice Tariq remarked that the High Court has ordered to continue the contempt proceedings.

Added that the court has restrained the commission from issuing the final decision stating that Fawad had been appearing before the ECP despite summon notice.

The judge told Fawad’s counsel that they have violated the order of the High Court.

Faisal Chaudhry remarked that his client is ready to appear before the Election Commission, following which the court suspended Fawad’s arrest warrant.

IHC directed the ex-PTI leader to appear before the Election Commission on July 20 and warned of initiating contempt of court proceedings over non-appearance.