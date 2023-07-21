Illegal Loan Apps Banned in Pakistan – Check the list

Advertisement The government’s Ministry of IT and Telecom has responded to many complaints about illegal loan apps and has taken strong action against them. As a result, they have banned more than 40 of these applications. The problem was so serious that the ministry had to step in to stop the spread of these apps. Advertisement

Advertisement On Monday, Federal Minister Aminul Haque instructed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), which is headed by Chairman Major General Hafeez-ur Rehman, to quickly deal with a certain issue. As a result, 43 applications were immediately blocked as per the ministry’s orders. Advertisement

Moreover, the PTA is collaborating with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) to seek consultation and support in tackling this concerning matter.

List of Illegal Loan Apps

Here are the list of illegal loan apps.

Advertisement

Superb Loans

Fair Loans

Plati Loans

Advertisement UrCash

MyCash

Debit Campsite

Loan Credit Cash

Easy Mobile Loans

Fori Qarz Online Personal Loan

Advertisement Easy Loans Credit Fast Pay

Little Cash- Mobile Loans

FinMore- Online Credit Loans

ZetaLoan- Easy Credit Wallet

Qarza Pocket -Personal Funds

Asaan Qarza- credit loans

Advertisement Fast Loan

Harsha Tube – Quick Money

Loanclub

Tazza Centre – Get Money Soon

Aasan Lab – Easy Apply Money

CashCredit-Online Loan money bee

Advertisement Galaxy Loan

TiCash

CashPro-Immediate Approval

Rose Cash – Loan Cash

HamdardLoan

Bee Cash

Advertisement Yocash

Sallam Loan – Online Loan App

Whale

Zenn Park -Easy Instant Help

Get Welfare

LendHome

Advertisement QuickCash

Mrloan

567 Speed Loan

Rico Box – Easy Apply Online

Fori Instant Loans

99 Fast Cash Loan

Advertisement Apple Qist Qarz

BG Loan

Swift Loans

Advertisement

Also Read Government blocked 43 illegal loan applications The MoITT has launched a crackdown on illegal loan apps, resulting in...

To stay informed about current events, Please like us our social media pages: Advertisement Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.