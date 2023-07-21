Advertisement
Illegal Loan Apps Banned in Pakistan – Check the list

The government’s Ministry of IT and Telecom has responded to many complaints about illegal loan apps and has taken strong action against them. As a result, they have banned more than 40 of these applications. The problem was so serious that the ministry had to step in to stop the spread of these apps.

On Monday, Federal Minister Aminul Haque instructed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), which is headed by Chairman Major General Hafeez-ur Rehman, to quickly deal with a certain issue. As a result, 43 applications were immediately blocked as per the ministry’s orders.

Moreover, the PTA is collaborating with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) to seek consultation and support in tackling this concerning matter.

List of Illegal Loan Apps

Here are the list of illegal loan apps.

  • Superb Loans
  • Fair Loans
  • Plati Loans
  • UrCash
  • MyCash
  • Debit Campsite
  • Loan Credit Cash
  • Easy Mobile Loans
  • Fori Qarz Online Personal Loan
  • Easy Loans Credit Fast Pay
  • Little Cash- Mobile Loans
  • FinMore- Online Credit Loans
  • ZetaLoan- Easy Credit Wallet
  • Qarza Pocket -Personal Funds
  • Asaan Qarza- credit loans
  • Fast Loan
  • Harsha Tube – Quick Money
  • Loanclub
  • Tazza Centre – Get Money Soon
  • Aasan Lab – Easy Apply Money
  • CashCredit-Online Loan money bee
  • Galaxy Loan
  • TiCash
  • CashPro-Immediate Approval
  • Rose Cash – Loan Cash
  • HamdardLoan
  • Bee Cash
  • Yocash
  • Sallam Loan – Online Loan App
  • Whale
  • Zenn Park -Easy Instant Help
  • Get Welfare
  • LendHome
  • QuickCash
  • Mrloan
  • 567 Speed Loan
  • Rico Box – Easy Apply Online
  • Fori Instant Loans
  • 99 Fast Cash Loan
  • Apple Qist Qarz
  • BG Loan
  • Swift Loans
Also Read

Government blocked 43 illegal loan applications
Government blocked 43 illegal loan applications

The MoITT has launched a crackdown on illegal loan apps, resulting in...

