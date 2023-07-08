IMF funds would have stopped if assembly dissolved earlier: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the preparation for general elections has commenced and the distribution of tickets will start soon.

While addressing a worker’s convention in Sialkot, the PML-N leader Khawaja Asif said that assemblies will be dissolved after completing their tenure after one month.

The federal minister said the distribution of tickets and seat adjustment will commence soon. He said the nation will get the opportunity to exercise its right to vote after five years. He said voters are the source of power for political activists and leaders. Khawaja Asif said they took over the government in difficult circumstances

He stated PDM-led government had the choice to dissolve assemblies immediately after gaining control but it would have deepened the economic crisis and Pakistan would have defaulted 14 months ago.

“We had a choice to dissolve the assemblies after taking over but it would have led to economic loss,” he added. “If the assembly was dissolved, the flow of IMF funds and other aid would have stopped and the country would have defaulted.”

He said they tried to save the country from default and avoided rumours that the country was defaulting. He said the nation is still not economically stable but there has been a respite to take measures for economic discipline.

He deplored that electricity, gas, and taxes worth thousands of rupees are evaded and if this trend continues, the country will continue to suffer economically. He mentioned that there are cities where 82% of electricity is stolen. He said steps should be taken in the next month so that the interim government will follow them before the formation of the new government.

The defence minister revealed that the reason behind the ouster of the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion was his attitude and turning his back toward allies.

He lambasted the PTI chairman for dissolving the KP and Punjab assemblies despite disagreement by his party members. The PTI chief planned the May 9 violence and it will be a black day in the history of Pakistan, he added.

He said the situation occurred due to Imran’s political wrong decisions. He said Imran made the last attack on the army. He said Nawaz Sharif ruled for four years but never dared think about it.

“This man made so many mistakes that in his depression he made a plan for May 9,” he said. “No one has ever thought in the history of the country. It was a dark day in national history that challenged the state.”

He said the PTI played the role the enemy across the border was trying to play by attacking martyrs’ memorials and risking lives of law enforcement personnel.

“He paid the price of political mistakes. The government left but now he has to pay the price of this mistake,” Asif said, adding that politicians make mistakes but should be held responsible.

“I have not seen any worker of any party absconding the way their leaders absconded. All the fugitives were sitting in the zoom meeting of the IMF,” he said.

