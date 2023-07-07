IMF in contact with Pakistan’s political parties including PTI

KARACHI: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff members are in contact with Pakistan’s political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) to get support for new program, Bol News reported.

In response to a question raised by Bol News, IMF Resident Representative in Pakistan Esther Pérez Ruiz said the IMF staff was meeting representatives of Pakistan’s political parties so that support could be sought on implementations of the assurances on the new IMF programme.

Esther Pérez Ruiz said the IMF staff was meeting leaders of the PTI, PPP and PML-N. The purpose of the meetings was to get support on policies and central aims while the national elections were just around the corner, he said.

“The IMF executive board will mull over new stand-by arrangement for Pakistan, in the coming days,” the IMF representative said.