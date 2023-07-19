ISLAMABAD: The cordon was tightened against the doctors who prepared the fake medical report of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf after his arrest from Islamabad High Court premises on May 9.

It is pertinent to mention here, Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel presented this report during a conference held Islamabad.

Acting on the request of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf’s lawyer, the court of law sought answers from the doctors of PIMS, who prepared the fake medical report of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf.

At the behest of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf, Ahmed Advocate pursued the matter in the court and requested the court to issue notices to the doctors, who became facilitators in forgery and false propaganda.

On the order of Additional District Judge Lahore Qamar Abbas, an answer has been sought from the doctors of PIMS

Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf has filed a case against Dr. Abdul Qadir Patel for 10 billion damages and facilitators in the forgery including Dr. Rizwan Taj, Dr. Sajid Zaki Chauhan, Dr. Irshad Hussain, Dr. Asfandiar Khan and Dr. Mehdi Hasan Naqvi.