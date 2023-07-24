Indian woman welcomed after arriving in Pakistan to meet online friend

UPPER DIR: An Indian woman, who travelled to Pakistan to meet her love interest befriended on social media website Facebook, has been welcomed in the country.

The 35-year-old woman Anju from Kailor in India’s Uttar Pradesh crossed the border to meet her paramour 29-year-old Nasrullah who resides in Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Upper Dir District Police Officer (DPO) Mushtaq Khan visit the man’s residence to verify the incident. Speaking to reporters after the visit, he said the woman travelled with all legal documents and will return soon.

The police officer said the woman is living happily in her new home and has been welcomed by locals who presented her gifts.

“Locals are presenting gifts to Anju, she is happy here,” he said. “Anju has come to Pakistan from New Delhi for the sake of love and is living happily here,” he added.

The DPO denied woman was already married and said she told the police that she has taken divorce from her husband in India. He further stated that Anju doesn’t want to interact with the media.

The police official said that the investigations into Anju’s Pakistan arrival have been completed. He said the woman travelled to Pakistan on a month-long visit visa and all her travel documents are valid and complete.

He said that the Indian woman has been provided security at the residence where she is staying since her arrival. He said the woman cannot travel to any other area outside Upper Dir.

He said Nasrullah was not present at his home in Upper Dir and his family said he has gone to work. He is a resident of Kulshoin village in Upper Dir district.

Earlier the woman said she became friends with Nasrullah on Facebook over three years ago which developed into a long-distance relationship.

The woman that she immensely loves Nasrullah and could not live without him, which prompted her to travel to Pakistan. Anju said she decided to leave her country and travel to Upper Dir on a visit visa.

Anju’s story is in sharp contrast with a Pakistani woman who recently crossed the border for love and faced harassment from Indian agencies. The woman Seema Haider and her Hindu love interest Sachin have gone into hiding after receiving threats.